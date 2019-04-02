Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $49,889.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $436,566.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock worth $1,635,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

