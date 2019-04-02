Analysts Expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $946.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 224,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,541. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.86.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

