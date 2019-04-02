Analysts Expect Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $16.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.22 million and the lowest is $16.46 million. Investar reported sales of $14.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $71.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $72.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $77.82 million, with estimates ranging from $77.17 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 17.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554. The company has a market cap of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,163. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $174,635. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

