Analysts Expect Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Halcon Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on HK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

HK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,779. The company has a market cap of $216.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 3.71. Halcon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 35.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 174,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,289,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

