Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $214.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.77 million to $225.70 million. Employers posted sales of $188.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $832.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.20 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $842.21 million, with estimates ranging from $837.80 million to $846.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.62. Employers had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Valerie R. Glenn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,002.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $60,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,555.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

