Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $58.45 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 548.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,772,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after buying an additional 2,345,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $9,271,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $18,144,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

