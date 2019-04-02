Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $170,988.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,824 shares in the company, valued at $25,496,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry Sommer sold 31,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,712,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,318. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

