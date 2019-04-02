Analysts Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. MSG Networks reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $22.08 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSG Networks by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MSG Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 294.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 42.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

