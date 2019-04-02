Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 42,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

