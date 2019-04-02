Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.55. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

HSY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $113.63. 208,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,555. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

