Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,699.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

