Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,970 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

