Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,437 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,382,274 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

FR stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

