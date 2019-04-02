Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 126.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

JBSS opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.32 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-acquires-216-shares-of-john-b-sanfilippo-son-inc-jbss.html.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.