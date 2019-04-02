American International Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arch Coal worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCH stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $650.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

