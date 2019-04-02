American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,871,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,177,000 after buying an additional 434,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.74.

NYSE NOW opened at $245.73 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total transaction of $5,246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total value of $829,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,929 shares of company stock valued at $52,981,438 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

