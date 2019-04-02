American International Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Matson Inc (MATX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Matson by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $255,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

