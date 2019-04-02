American International Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after buying an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 478,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 478,452 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 310,569 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 315,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 280,276 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Group cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

