American Finance Trust Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 448,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,250. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

In other American Finance Trust news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil bought 1,934 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $25,006.62.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

