American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/american-century-diversified-municipal-bond-etf-taxf-announces-0-14-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.