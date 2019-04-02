American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.34% of Acuity Brands worth $107,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,635,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24,494.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

