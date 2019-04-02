American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 768,981 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,580,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,981 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $140,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,342,000 after buying an additional 251,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

