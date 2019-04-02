American Century Companies Inc. Has $129.87 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (AEE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Ameren worth $129,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,772,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

AEE opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $2,907,939.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,893.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

