American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 42,347 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $120,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 193.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,297,000 after acquiring an additional 796,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $158,786,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,068,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 264,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in ABIOMED by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after acquiring an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after acquiring an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $277.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.17 and a 1-year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total value of $6,985,634.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

