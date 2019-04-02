Amedisys Inc (AMED) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,020,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $587,979,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,731,000 after buying an additional 118,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 802,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,940,000 after buying an additional 192,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,611.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $993,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $434.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

