AmberCoin (AMBER) Price Reaches $0.0037

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One AmberCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. AmberCoin has a market cap of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmberCoin alerts:

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Profile

AmberCoin (AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.