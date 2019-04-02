Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,814.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,116.79.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

