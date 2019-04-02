Amalgamated Bank Has $1.50 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 83,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 65.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,745,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5,315.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 880,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 864,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 319.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Cognex stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.00. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

