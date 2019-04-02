Amalgamated Bank Acquires 152 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $957,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,843,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at $72,456,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,824 shares of company stock worth $16,878,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.01 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.79%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

