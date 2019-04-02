Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,028,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,198.98 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

