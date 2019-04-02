Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

GOOGL opened at $1,198.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

