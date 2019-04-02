Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) VP Sells $100,793.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 107.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,358,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

