Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.36% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,746,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,093,000 after acquiring an additional 284,024 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 422,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 241,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,519.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,571,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-position-boosted-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.