Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Stock Price Down 9%

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 4,463,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 991% from the average daily volume of 409,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
