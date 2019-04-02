Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,008,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 150,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,074,000 after buying an additional 133,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after buying an additional 123,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $19,164,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

