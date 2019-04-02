Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report sales of $454.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.10 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $425.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

Shares of ALGT traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. The stock had a trading volume of 145,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,054. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,079 shares in the company, valued at $382,495,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 210.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

