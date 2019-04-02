Alkermes (ALKS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alkermes from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.46.

ALKS opened at $35.95 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,244,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 767.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 722.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

