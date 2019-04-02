Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Raised to $195.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

NYSE:BABA opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

