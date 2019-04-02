Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-stake-lowered-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.