Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $33.81. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,832. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $387.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 361.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 315.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

