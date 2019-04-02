Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,885.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $192.92.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

