Aimia Inc (AIM) Receives C$4.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

AIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aimia from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Aimia stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,832. The firm has a market cap of $607.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

