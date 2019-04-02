After 2Q forecast miss, 2019 expectations are lowered by walgreens

Walgreens missed second-quarter expectations with a performance that helped knock the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sent its shares plunging Tuesday and slashed at its 2019 forecast.

Company leaders told analysts who challenges they were anticipating like compensation cuts and lower price increases for medications hit Walgreens .

Get alerts:

“It was a very disappointing quarter for us,” Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina said following noting in an announcement it had been the organization’s most challenging quarter as it formed more than four years back.

The nation’s largest drugstore chain said after verifying recently as December a forecast for growth of 7 percent to 12 percent, it currently expects earnings per share to be flat.

Drugstores are confronting stress from many angles.

There is growing pressure to cut prescription drug expenditures, and payers for example pharmacy benefit managers and insurers are trimming their reimbursement. Drugs are not as rewarding as they used to be. Stores also are changing what they sell at the retail places out their pharmacies to continue to keep customers coming in the doorway instead of shopping online at websites such as Amazon.com.

He noticed that Aetna transferred business .

Walgreens runs more than 18,500 shops in 11 countries after the Deerfield, Illinois-based drugstore chain united in the end of 2014 with health and beauty retailer Alliance Boots.

The bad results of the company were expected, Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said. However, the magnitude of its 2019 prediction cut surprised him.

“While we’re disappointed by these unfavorable developments in the pharmacy industry as a whole, we also believe that these improvements may accelerate business consolidation as there are lots of little competitors that probably are feeling the very same pressures,” he said in an email.

Walgreens said that it had started a cost-management plan that intends to reach at least $1 billion in savings.

The company also has recruited a few new executives and can be focusing on selling more profitable health, beauty and health products in its shops and working on partnerships with firms such as the grocer Kroger Co. to increase its food offerings.

Pessina told analysts will result in better results in 2020.

In the second quarter, Walgreens’ earnings plummeted 14 percent to $1.16 billion, while revenue climbed to $34.53 billion, thanks in part to some shops it acquired by Rite Aid Corp..

Adjusted earnings per share fell to $1.64 from the second quarter.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. tumbled 12% to $55.81, a multiyear low, while the Dow edged down less than 1 percent.

The pharmacy string was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average past June, substituting General Electric in the 30-company blue chip index.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy