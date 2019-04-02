aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $54.56 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00004120 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Tokenomy and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00413064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.01552757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00233684 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinTiger, OKEx, GOPAX, Binance, Ethfinex, BCEX, Tokenomy, BigONE, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bibox, Hotbit, Koinex, Allbit, Huobi, Gate.io, ABCC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

