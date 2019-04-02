Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 30,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $34,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

