Aegion Corp (AEGN) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aegion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Aegion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aegion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aegion by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aegion in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $71,799.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Aegion had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

