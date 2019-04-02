Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

MINC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 16,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,074. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

