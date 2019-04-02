Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 168,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,582. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

FDX traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.15. 1,041,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,644. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

