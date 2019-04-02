Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 121,542.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,547,000 after buying an additional 12,294,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

