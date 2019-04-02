Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

ZTS opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $591,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $3,139,078.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,480 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/advisory-services-network-llc-boosts-stake-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.